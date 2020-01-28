WV Governor Justice & Liberty University President welcome Virginia counties to secede

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WDVM) — West Virginia Governor Jim Justice (R), along with Liberty University’s President Jerry Falwell Jr. are supporting a proposed resolution allowing counties in Virginia to secede and join the state of West Virginia.

“This resolution effectively puts our welcome sign inviting any counties in Virginia to become part of the state of West Virginia,” Falwell Jr. said Tuesday at Blue Ridge Community and Technical College in Martinsburg, West Virginia.

The resolution came into discussion as a result of Democratic control in Richmond, the Virginia state capital. Republicans are concerned that Democrats are infringing on Virginian’s rights, referencing gun control legislation introduced in Virginia’s general assembly. This legislation was not supported by a majority of the state’s Republican party.

Here’s the statement I made with @WVGovernor Jim Justice today in Martinsburg WV. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/POvBd8yoC6 — Jerry Falwell (@JerryFalwellJr) January 28, 2020

Falwell Jr.’s Liberty University is a private evangelical Christian university in Lynchburg, Virginia.