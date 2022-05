BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – West Virginia’s very own Pubfest is coming to the area later this month!

WV Pubfest will be happening on Saturday, May 21, 2022. The event will take place at Weathered Ground Brewery in Cool Ridge, WV. It is intended to be a massive fundraiser for West Virginia Public Broadcasting and a showcase for all things WV.

The WV Pubfest will feature more than 20 Live Musical Acts, all from WV, as well as local vendors, food trucks, and children’s activities.