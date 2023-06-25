LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) – Sunday was the last day of the West Virginia Renaissance Festival held in Greenbrier County.

The event has been held on Saturdays and Sundays throughout the month of June off of Route 60 between Alta and Lewisburg and featured plenty of music, artisans, food, games and activities and much more, including jousting and equestrian exhibitions.

“This is like a small world… within itself. You’re going to get a history lesson, you’re going to get different foods than you’ve had before, you’re going to hear music that maybe you haven’t heard before, and you see people from other places. So it’s a rounding experience,” comments Taso Stavrakis, Owner of West Virginia Renaissance Festival.

The festival’s events wrapped up Sunday with a royal farewell. Dozens of artisans, about a dozen food vendors, and almost a dozen musicians were part of the month-long weekend extravaganza.