WV state agencies offer educational resources for families amid COVID-19 school closures

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. – With the West Virginia’s public schools closed through April 30, several state agencies have been sharing resources with parents to help keep kids learning at home.

The WV Division of Natural Resources has been producing videos about the state’s wildlife, online information and quizzes on different kinds of trout and other state animals, and outdoor learning ideas for kids. The DNR is also offering downloadable worksheets and coloring sheets, which can be found here. You can find more resources on the DNR’s Facebook page.

Sticking with the outdoor learning theme, West Virginia State Parks officials are keeping their social media feeds full of opportunities for families to learn more about state parks and forests and their histories. They’re also offering up an outdoor “I Spy” challenge and printable wildflower scavenger hunt and coloring sheets.

West Virginia Tourism is also producing a lot of online content, offering up seven outdoor activities and adventures that kids can participate in, in their own backyards; fun facts about the state’s history; rock painting instructions; and a printable “Almost Heaven” word search.