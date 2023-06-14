Sandstone Falls in New River Gorge National Park and Preserve (NPS)

HINTON, WV (WVNS) — From July 22, 2023 through July 29, 2023, the 58th Annual West Virginia State Water Festival will return to Summers County.

There will be much to do in Hinton, including the annual Fireman’s Parade, fireworks, the Queen’s Coronation, Water Festival Parade, Street Dance, and the return of the Queens Ball.

This week long event kicks off on July 22, 2023, with a morning float trip on the New River followed by live entertainment from 7:00 P.M. to 9:00 P.M., and a night swim. There will also be a special food truck event, Gospel music, and a church open house.

New features added to this event this year is a special dinner for the Queen and Court.

For more information and updates, please visit their Facebook page at 58th Annual West Virginia State Water Festival.