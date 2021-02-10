WV Superintendent waive GPA requirement to participate in extracurricular activities

NEW YORK, NY – OCTOBER 19: A basketball sits on the court during a break in the action between the Brooklyn Nets and the Philadelphia 76ers during preseason action at the Barclays Center on October 19, 2012 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. The 76ers defeated the Nets 106-76. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The West Virginia Superintendent of Schools has approved a waiver that allows students to participate in extracurricular activities without the necessary grades.

West Virginia Superintendent of Schools W. Clayton Burch passed the waiver on Wednesday, Feb. 11, which allows those with grade point averages below 2.0 at the end of the fall semester to continue participating fully in extracurricular activities through Friday, Mar. 19.

“Our students have experienced academic, social/emotional and developmental interruptions at levels we have never experienced before, and the impact has been undeniable. This waiver will allow them to return to some level of normalcy as a part of their team or club, give them the support of teachers and coaches; and allow them to reconnect to fellow classmates and team members. We hope, in turn, this will also allow them to regain their academic footing.” W. Clayton Burch, West Virginia Superintendent of Schools

On Jan. 11, Governor Jim Justice issued an executive order to permit winter sports teams to begin practice on Feb. 14, with competitions beginning Mar. 3.