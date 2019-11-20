Closings
WV to open medical marijuana business applications

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Businesses hoping to break into West Virginia’s fledgling marijuana market will soon be able to apply for permits as growers, processors, dispensaries and laboratories.

The state Bureau of Public Health says its Office of Medical Cannabis will open applications on Dec. 19. Citing a state news release, news outlets report applications are due by February 18 and will be online only.

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports the medical marijuana program created in 2017 was meant launch in July. Delays included the state treasure’s banking vendors refusing to process marijuana funds, per conflicts with federal law. A workaround passed this year allowed credit unions to step in.

The cannabis office’s director, Jason Frame, previously said he wanted patients to have access to the drug before the summer of 2021.

