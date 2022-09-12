WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (WVNS) — The West Virginia Voluntary Organization Active in Disaster is making bridge repairs in Greenbrier County.

Last week, they finished a bridge in Rainelle, and this week, they’re working on a nearly 40-foot bridge in White Sulphur Springs.

The bridge builders say when they showed up, they were stunned by the state of the old bridge and are glad they can make their repairs before something bad happened with the old one.

“The bridge that was back here was very dangerous,” said Bridge Builder Frank Cayton. “The wood was completely rotted so very unsafe, plus they have children. So we’ve got a deck here now that is going to last a lifetime, and safe back-and-forth access for these families.”

Up next for VOAD is another bridge restoration project in Greenbrier County, as they will travel to Alderson when they finish in White Sulphur Springs.