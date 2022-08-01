HINTON, WV (WVNS) — The West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) is partnering with the City of Hinton in order to repair the large sinkhole on Route 20.

The sinkhole opened on June 13, 2022, by the Hinton Police Department building just north of Hinton. According to the WVDOH, an old stone and concrete drainage structure began collapsing underneath the road. Traffic going this way on Route 20 continues to be shut down to one lane for safety.

On July 11, 2022, officials with the WVDOH and City of Hinton met to discuss the best plans to repair the sinkhole. Another issue caused by the sinkhole needing fixed is the local water and gas companies who were forced to temporarily move their lines.

“We have coordinated a significant amount of resources to develop a correction plan for the failing culvert and acquire the necessary materials for repairs. This has been a truly cooperative effort between the WVDOH, the City of Hinton, and several vendors to determine how to proceed step by step.” Jim Moore, P.E. | WVDOH District 9 Engineer

According to the WVDPOH, the plan is to stabilize the roadway fill by sliding 120 linear feet of round “slip liner” culvert inside the existing box culvert. The slip liner will extend from the existing inlet to the failure area. The area between the old and new culverts will also be filled with flowable fill materials in order to stabilize the entirety of the drainage structure and road.

A more permanent solution will be planned for once the sinkhole is filled. Work is scheduled to begin on Monday, August 1, 2022.