WVI welcomes Kevon Wilson as our new executive producer!

West Virginia Illustrated (soon to be Gold and Blue Nation) is excited to announce Kevon Wilson as our new executive producer.

Wilson will oversee the production of The Neal Brown Show, The Bob Huggins Show, the WVU Coaches Show as well as the Mountaineer Minutes, which will be produced daily on newscasts of Nexstar Stations across West Virginia.

An alumnus of Florida Atlantic University, Wilson comes to Morgantown with an extensive resume in the broadcast industry, most recently with the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns, where he built the broadcasting department from scratch and directed, produced and hosted programming for a variety of outlets including ESPN, ESPN Radio and Cox Sports. Before his work with the Ragin’ Cajuns, he did the same work with Stetson University, also building their broadcasting department.

His first work in television came at FAU, where he worked as station manager of OWL TV and Blake High School in Tampa, Florida. Wilson also worked a stint traveling the world for three years as the public address announcer for the Harlem Globetrotters.

“I am elated to work alongside this tremendous team that has been in place for years showcasing West Virginia Mountaineers athletics,” Wilson said. ” The team is filled with passionate pioneers, ambassadors and champions of WVU which creates an incomparable energy.”

Wilson is making the move to Morgantown with his wife, Nikki and his two sons, Kevon II and Kyler.

“Calling Morgantown home and working in partnership with one of the biggest collegiate brands in the country is a dream come true,” Wilson added. “It is an honor to be a member of Gold and Blue Nation.”