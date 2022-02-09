WVSOM looking for Community Care Corps. volunteers

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — A new program is looking for volunteers to make a difference in one local county.

The West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine is accepting applications for volunteers for their Community Care Corps. Services may include helping elderly residents run errands, complete household and yard duties, pet care, technology assistance or companionship. Volunteers must be at least 18 years old, pass a background check and participate in a fingerprint screening and training.

Volunteers can apply here.

“This is a really easy way to get engaged with your community with a lot of support from us and a really great architecture that they can get involved and make it work for their schedule so you can pick something and do it once and be done, you can do it every week, and it is all going to be tying you to people who are really going to support the help,” Julian Levine, WVSOM Director of Community Outreach, said.

The program is also looking for participants. Eligible participants are adults over the age of 60 and adults with disabilities and their caregivers in need of help with nonmedical tasks and respite care.

Participants can apply here.

For more information, call 304-520-5945 or email gccc@osteo.wvsom.edu.