LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) – The West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine was recognized nationally as one of the top colleges to work for.

WVSOM made the honor roll on the “Great Colleges to Work For” list for the 9th time in school history, as one of the top institutions for medical professionals to work in the entire country.

They held an event Tuesday to celebrate the ranking, and recognize their staff for creating a healthy and supportive environment.

“They care about their job. They feel supported. They feel like they’re compensated appropriately. And that’s really gratifying in these times where people are leaving their jobs, and people are not participating in the workforce,” said WVSOM President Dr. James Nemitz.

Every staff member was recognized with a personalized sign placed in the center of campus.

The results are based on a survey school employees participated in.