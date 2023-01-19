LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) – WVSOM students had the chance to witness and participate in a rescue scenario involving a simulated car accident this week.

As part of the car removal exercise, students saw first responders in action using rescue equipment to remove “victims” from a vehicle and safely immobilize them on a stretcher for transport.

Members of the Lewisburg Fire Department, Fairlea Fire Department, White Sulphur Springs Emergency Medical Services and Anthony’s Wrecker Service assisted with the activity, which was sponsored by WVSOM’s Emergency Medicine Club and Wilderness Medicine Club.