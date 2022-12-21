LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — The West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine announced an opportunity for their students and community members to be of service to one another in 2023.

Starting Wednesday, January 11, 2023, the WVSOM will be utilizing the Student Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine Clinic to offer free osteopathic evaluations and manipulative treatment for community members.

In addition to improving the health of area residents, the annual clinic serves as an educational experience for WVSOM’s second-year medical students, who gain familiarity with providing osteopathic manipulative medicine to patients under physician supervision.

The 2023 clinic will take place on Wednesdays in two four-week sessions. The first session is scheduled for Jan. 11, Jan. 18, Jan. 25 and Feb. 1, while the second session will take place Feb. 15, Feb. 22, March 1 and March 8. For both sessions, appointments are available at 1 p.m., 2 p.m., 3 p.m. and 4 p.m.

“WVSOM is thrilled to again offer community members the opportunity to participate in the Student OMM Clinic. Students have worked hard during the past two years to hone their skills and train their hands. Year after year, the clinic helps the community and our students.” Pamela deWilde, D.O., assistant professor in WVSOM’s Department of Osteopathic Principles and Practice

In osteopathic manipulative medicine, hands-on techniques are used to evaluate health, alleviate pain and restore motion through stretching, placing pressure on or otherwise manipulating muscles and joints. Students at WVSOM learn osteopathic techniques in addition to a standard medical curriculum that allows graduates to pursue residencies in any medical specialty.