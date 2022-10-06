FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — A wanted sex offender is on the run according to Corporal Dunn at the WVSP Beckley Detachment.

Joseph Curry is a registered sex offender convicted of third-degree sexual assault on a minor in Fayette County. According to the Cpl. Dunn, Curry no longer lives at the address he registered as a sex offender with in Raleigh County and is reportedly on the run. Curry is also wanted for a probation violation.

If you have any information on Curry’s whereabouts, you can call Corporal Dunn at the West Virginia State Police Beckley Detachment or at (304) 256-6700.