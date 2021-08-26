WVSP to set up DUI checkpoint on Route 19 in Raleigh County

BEAVER, WV (WVNS) — In an effort to keep the roads safe, Troopers with the West Virginia State Police (WVSP) will be holding a DUI checkpoint in the Beaver area of Raleigh County on Friday, August 27, 2021.

The checkpoint will take place on Route 19, approximately .1 mile South of the Airport Road. Operation of the checkpoint will happen from 6 p.m. to 12 a.m.

WVSP says the purpose of DUI checkpoints is to deter impaired driving and to educate drivers on the negative impacts that driving under the influence of any substance can have.

The public is asked to report any instance of drunk or impaired driving to your local police detachment, WVSP, or Crime Stoppers of WV.