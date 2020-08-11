WVU Dean of Students releases letter outlining expectations to preserve on-campus academics

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University’s Dean of Students, Corey Farris, sent a letter Monday to all students, asking them to adhere to safety protocols surrounding COVID-19.

Dean Corey Farris

Dean Farris highlighted in his letter that there are choices that WVU students can take to help mitigate the spread of the virus such as avoiding house parties, bars and gathering in large groups. He explained that those settings are likely to increase the community spread of COVID.

“House parties, going to bars and gathering in large groups will very likely increase community spread of COVID-19 and decrease the likelihood that we are back to normal anytime soon,” Dean Farris explained. “We will not tolerate these negative behaviors that could harm our community.”

The letter also details steps that students need to take before the start of the semester that are outlined in the Return To Campus plan and completing the COVID-19 module.

To view Dean Farris’ full letter and learn more about WVU protocols for returning to campus, click here.