WVU football releases depth chart for Oklahoma State

Neal Brown’s squad appears to be falling into place for their second contest of the season after the team unveiled their second depth chart on Tuesday.

While the team from last week’s chart remains largely intact, there are some small but noticeable changes ahead of Oklahoma State. Freshman wide receiver Reese Smith will get his second career start in the slot over senior TJ Simmons, who missed the first game of the season due to a suspension. The freshman had four catches for 32 yards against Eastern Kentucky.

On defense, Tony Fields II was named as the team’s starting middle linebacker for the first time in his West Virginia career after a breakout debut performance against EKU in which he amassed 10 tackles. Last week, that spot on the chart was manned by redshirt senior Dylan Tonkery.

Casey Legg will handle the kickoff duties this week, replacing Evan Staley, who will kick field goals.

The Mountaineers kick off against Oklahoma State in Stillwater at 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC.