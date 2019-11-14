WVU Medicine Children’s Mediathon Raises $1.23M

Local News

by: Marisa Matyola

Posted: / Updated:

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Donors came out in full force Wednesday giving $1,231,305 to WVU Medicine Children’s.

United Bank open it’s pocketbook in a huge way, with a $1 million donation to the new WVU Medicine Children’s tower.

The WVU Medicine Children’s Mediathon was presented by Toothman Ford in Grafton.

J.R. Toothman said, “It’s an amazing resource. So there is no child turned away here regardless of financial resources and we are just fortunate to have a resource like this right here in West Virginia.”

The state-of-the-art WVU Medicine Children’s tower is slated for completion in 2021.
The 150-bed, nine-story facility will feature:

• A comprehensive radiology department
• Operating Rooms, cardiac catheterization and endoscopy facilities
• A 31-bed Pediatric Intensive Care Unit (Cardiac Unit/Epilepsy Unit)
• A 54-bed Neonatal Intensive Care Unit
• A 34-bed Pediatric Acute Care Unit
• A 30-bed Birthing Center
• Cancer Institute, Pediatric Heart & Vascular Institute, & Maternal-Fetal Medicine clinics
• A dedicated emergency department
• Sedation, dental and eye procedure rooms
• Family Resource Center
• Cafeteria

The was filled with stories from doctors, donors, and patient success stories, like 8 year old Ziler Hawkins.

“It was very hard being the hospital but they took very good care of me though and I’m happy to be out,” said Ziler.

Ziler’s spirit lights up every room she enters. She is constantly encouraging others with her infectious smile.

It was an incredible day in Morgantown as Nexstar Media partnered with WVU Medicine Children’s and the Children’s Miracle Network to host the first Mediathon.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

American Legion awards John Shott the distinguished citizen award

Thumbnail for the video titled "American Legion awards John Shott the distinguished citizen award"

WVU Tech participates in Day of Giving

Thumbnail for the video titled "WVU Tech participates in Day of Giving"

WV Delegates forming insulin caravan, taking people to Canada

Thumbnail for the video titled "WV Delegates forming insulin caravan, taking people to Canada"

Health care needs rise as nursing pool shrinks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Health care needs rise as nursing pool shrinks"

Local mother grateful for WVU Children's Hospital

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local mother grateful for WVU Children's Hospital"

Communities in Schools organize angel tree

Thumbnail for the video titled "Communities in Schools organize angel tree"