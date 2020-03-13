WVU Medicine to implement new visitation policy in response to COVID-19

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) – West Virginia University Medicine has announced a new visitation policy in efforts to prevent the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

According to the release, the policy includes minimal visitation and will be limited to just one per patient in the hospital at a time. Listed below is other details within the policy:

Visitors with a cough, fever, shortness of breath, and/or fatigue should reschedule their visit.

All visitors are required to obtain a visitor’s badge before entering patient areas.

Children under the age of 16 are not permitted to visit the hospital.

Visiting hours are restricted; check with your local hospital for details.

Valet services are limited.

Exceptions to these restrictions will be made on a case by case basis based on special circumstances and/or prior approval of designated leadership.

Those who do visit the hospitals will be required to wash their hands, or use hand sanitizer frequently while in the building.

The release also announced that patients with scheduled visits to a WVU Medicine clinic are encouraged to attend appointments by themselves unless absolutely necessary in which they can bring one person with them.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, because the spread of COVID-19 changes rapidly, The release from officials stressed that it is important for families and businesses to remain calm and prepare for potential community spread. The immediate health risk in West Virginia is currently low. To be prepared, officials explained, is to follow the following steps:

Wash hands often with soap and water. Lather for at least 20 seconds every time. If no soap is available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60 percent alcohol.

Avoid touching eyes, nose or mouth.

Cover one’s mouth and nose when sneezing or coughing with a tissue or an elbow.

Use the nearest waste receptacle to dispose of the tissue after use.

Avoid contact with sick individuals.

Utilize social distancing when possible.

Clean and disinfect surfaces that are frequently touched, such as a mobile phone.

Stay home if one is sick, unless seeking medical attention.

Those who currently have an appointment scheduled at a clinic, or plan to visit the emergency department are advised to please call ahead if any symptoms such as fever, cough or shortness of breath.

To view a full list of locations that will implement this policy, click here to be taken to WVU Medicine’s website.