WVU rowing travels for Sunday race at Robert Morris

After opening the 2021 season with scrimmages against Duquesne and Bucknell, the West Virginia University rowing team will travel to Neville Township, Pennsylvania, on Sunday, April 18, at 10 a.m., to face Robert Morris

Tomorrow’s race marks the Mountaineers’ first 2000m race of the season and its­ first 2000m race since the 2019 Big 12 championship.

West Virginia will race a Varsity 8+, a second Varsity 8+ and a Varsity 4+ boat. The crews will launch from RMU’s Midge McPhail Boathouse located on the RMU Island Sports Center. Racing will occur on the Ohio River racing downstream from the Neville Island Bridge (I-79 overpass) along the northern riverbank.

“Our first two competitions of the season were scrimmages that best served our needs at those times,” WVU coach Jimmy King said. “With our first true race just a day away, it’s stunning to think that our last 2k was almost two years ago. We’re eager to get after it and thankful for these opportunities.”

WVU’s last competition was the annual Gold-Blue Regatta on April 3, at its home on the Monongahela River with the Blue Squad winning four of the six events, plus the non-scoring Coxswains Four event, to defeat the Gold Team.

2021 Schedule