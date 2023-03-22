Beckley, WV (WVNS) – The WVU School of Nursing Beckley campus has a new ambassador.

The school announced Kaitlyn Sizemore as the new ambassador to represent the campus. Originally from Shady Spring, Sizemore will represent the school at recruitment events and activities.

According to Hillary Parcell, School of Nursing Beckley Division Chairperson, the ambassador is important to establishing a student connection at events.

“We wanted to try to help facilitate those who come in and want to learn more about the nursing programs. One of the things that people really enjoy is when they can have a student perspective when they come to visit campus. They visit the skills lab and learn more about the program; they really like the student perspective” Parcell said.

Parcell says the student will also receive a scholarship to help with any school expenses.



