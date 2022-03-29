BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– WVU Tech is starting a new program for their international students.

The Golden Bear Family Network connects international students with “Host Families”. The students do not live with their host families. Rather, the purpose is to integrate them into the community and give them a sense of home while studying in the United States.

“You know we have almost 100 international students now and the population keeps growing and we were trying to find a way to connect our international students with our community,” said Associate Dean of Students Dan Sepion.

Saliou Diop is a student-athlete from Senegal. He said having a “family in the stands made a difference in his game.

“That’s a huge thing, being able to have a family come to your game and support you,” Diop added.

“We went to Tamarack which I didn’t know was a thing and it got me really excited to be here in West Virginia and Beckley. So I really think it gives you a new perspective and more opportunities,” said Spanish student Carmen Camino

Students in the program do things like join their host families for holiday dinners, camping trips, and hikes. Host families are paired with two to three students for the duration of the time at the school.

To learn more about the Golden Bear Family Network program or apply to be a host family, click here.