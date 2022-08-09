DANIELS, WV (WVNS) — If you are looking for a way to help out WVU Tech Athletics, an upcoming event is calling your name.

GLAM Night Out is a fashion show set to raise funds for WVU Tech Athletics. Jen Wood, the Executive Director of University Relations said they hope this event helps fund scholarships as well as help fund travel when their teams make national competitions. Wood said this is the first major athletics fundraising event in a decade.

“We’re so excited to work with designers Ripley Rader and Nesha Sanghavi that are West Virginia ladies but have gone off to be global brands and they are participating in the event. We have lots of retailers from around West Virginia and lots of sponsors who have really made this possible,” Jen Wood, Executive Director of University Relations

The event will be held at The Resort at Glade Springs on Saturday, October 22, 2022.

The General Admission reception begins at 8 P.M. and the fashion show begins at 9 P.M. more information on the event can be found on wvutech.edu.