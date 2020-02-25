WVU will be one of the first universities in the nation to offer a music and health degree

MORGANTOWN, WV (WBOY) – West Virginia University announced it will be offering a new degree program for music and health. This program was made for students who have a passion for music, but also want a career in healthcare.

The Bachelor of Science in Music and Health will provide students with an opportunity to be a music major while pursuing one of six tracks in the health sciences:

Medicine

Pharmacy

Physical therapy

Occupational therapy

Dentistry

Physician assistant

WVU’s School of Music director, Michael Ibrahim, talked to 59News about how necessary the program is for students who have an interest in furthering their music skills, as well as wanting a career in healthcare.

Here is what he had to say:

Ibrahim mentioned how grateful they are to be working with WVU Health Sciences to get this program started. He said there will be advising for students from both ends of the School of Music and Health Sciences.

If you’re interested in this program, go to the College of Creative Arts website to read more information.