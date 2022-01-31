Wyoming County names its deputy of the year for 2021

PINEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — The second annual winner of the C.S. Sherill Parker Distinction Award at the Wyoming County Sheriff’s Office was named on Monday, January 31, 2022.

According to the Wyoming County Sheriff’s Office, the C.S. Sherill Parker Distinction Award was made in honor of Sheriff C.S. Parker. who served with the Sheriff’s Department for 45 years.

This year’s winner is Deputy Logan Cook, who has served as a deputy for 5 years. Sheriff Brad Ellison said Cook showed the most improvement of his deputies in 2021.