PINEVILLE, WV (WVNS) – A Wyoming County woman is giving back to the community and helping those in need, without judgment.

Mandie Morgan built and started a community cabinet at her old apartment building in Pineville three years ago. To this day, she still stocks it multiple times a week.

When she lived in the building, she saw the toll addiction took on many of the residents. So to make sure people can find everything they need, she’s started stocking Narcan inside the cabinet, in addition to food, water and toiletries.

“I just want people to know that I care. If you think that nobody out here cares about you, you’re wrong, because I do. I want to see you get better,” said Morgan.

Morgan is in recovery from addiction herself and added she wouldn’t have the happy life she does today without the people she loves looking out for her.

Now she’s offering that same love and kindness to others who are going through the same struggles.

“Once I got sober, I realized that there are so many people that think they can’t do better. And think that this is all life is, trying to get high,” Morgan told 59News. “But Lord have mercy since I’ve gotten sober I have found so much joy in life, so much happiness.”

Morgan’s passion for Wyoming County and its people led her to start the community cabinet three years ago, and it’s what keeps her cutting coupons every day to make sure the closet is always full for anyone who needs it.

“I love my community. I love the people in my community. And I want to help as many people as I can,” Morgan said. “So my goal is to make sure that people have what they need.”