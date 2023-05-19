NEW RICHMOND, WV (WVNS) — A local athlete is joining her high school teammates at a local university to play basketball.

Wyoming East Senior basketball player Kayley Bane committed to Concord University to play women’s basketball. Bane has been a part of two state championship teams for the Lady Warriors in 2021 and this past season and is now looking to make an impact for the Mountain Lions next season.

Bane is not the first in her family to play basketball at Concord, however. Bane’s Grandfather, Bob Adams, was the starting point guard at Concord for the men’s team in the 1950’s.

“It’s just nice to have people there you’ve known and that you’ve played with,” said Bane.

Bane is talking about joining fellow Warriors Colleen Lookabill who signed with Concord last week, Skylar Davidson who transferred to Concord via the transfer portal from Glenville State and Jasmine Blankenship as she enters her final year of eligibility.