LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) – With 176 students set to graduate in May, the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine (WVSOM) is the home of the next generation of West Virginia doctors.

However, the Medical Field has changed dramatically since the class of 2023 first stepped on campus four years ago.

Dr. James Nemitz, President of the School of Osteopathic Medicine said despite transitioning from in person learning, to remote learning, and then back to in person again, this year’s graduating class received intense, hands-on training because of the COVID pandemic.

“You know, they were on the front lines in the hospitals. They served. They contributed to the medical care throughout the state, and we are so proud of them,” said Nemitz.

In the post-pandemic world of social distancing and Zoom meetings, Dr. Nemitz told 59News one of the most important things the WVSOM class of 2023 had to learn was how to meet with patients virtually, while still providing the highest possible level of care.

“We trained our students in our simulation center in terms of ‘How do you do that? How do you interact appropriately with a patient through telemedicine?’ I think that’s one of the big changes that will continue,” said Nemitz.

Still, through the pandemic, virtual meetings with patients, remote learning, and all the struggles they faced, the School of Osteopathic Medicine’s class of 2023 achieved a 100% residency match rate, which means all 176 graduates will enter into the medical workforce.

Dr. Nemitz said the ability of young doctors to adapt to new challenges every day while continuing to excel academically shows the strength of their character.

“I think what you see is you see people who really care. Our students have a service heart, and I think it actually has increased their dedication to their patients, and to serve communities.”