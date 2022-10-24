HINTON, WV (WVNS) — Local avian rescue center, Three Rivers Avian Center, reported a young eagle was saved by a Natural Resources officer and is now in their care.

On Sunday morning, October 23, 2022 Natural Resources police officer J.C. Wheeler rescued the eagle in Monroe County near the Summers County line. The eagle was found entangled and as a result suffered minor injuries to its wrist and nearby wing area.

NRPO J.C. Wheeler provides pictures of the rescued eagle

Most worrisome was the broken humerus the eagle had as well as the blood level lead test results that read the bird was flying with a 16.2 lead level. The eagle was also reported to have enough bird lice to signify it was sick and could not perform its daily preening routine.

Today, October 24, 2022, the eagle is undergoing surgery with Dr Sarah Stephenson at Good Shepherd Veterinary Hospital in Charleston WV to reduce the fracture damage.