Local non-profit feeding families in Hinton

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — If you are stressed about your next trip to the grocery store, a local non-profit is stepping in to help.

Two hundred food boxes will be handed out Saturday, August 28, 2021 in Hinton thanks to the Salvation Army of Mercer County. The boxes will contain non-perishable items like canned goods, pasta, and cereal.

Captain Dennis Smith said being able to help those in the five counties they serve is priceless. He hopes being able to take away the stress of buying food for families gives them the ability to take care of other things.

“My hope is always that money that you would take or they would take from away from spending it on food that they would use that money to spend it on other necessities,” said Cpt. Smith.

The giveaway will be at Lifeline Church in Hinton from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.