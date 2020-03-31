Local Nurse Practitioner gives tips on how to safely remove gloves

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — Doctors say it is extremely important to practice good hand hygiene during this pandemic, but you do not need to wear gloves to stay safe during this time.

If you do choose to wear gloves, you should change them after each store you visit.

Shannon Bashlor, a family nurse practitioner at Robert C. Byrd Clinic, told 59News you should even remove them long before getting into your car. In fact, she said it might be more beneficial to take off the gloves and continuously wash your hands.

“I would advise against wearing gloves just because sometimes it gives people this false sense of security that I’ve got gloves on. I’m going to be okay in the store,” Bashlor said. “Then they start touching things and then they touch their face, and you’ve completely defeated the purpose.”

If you do choose to wear gloves, there is a proper way to remove them so you do not have to touch the outside. To see a demonstration, watch the video above.