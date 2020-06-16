Local nursing home prepares for visitors

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — For more than three months, residents of nursing homes could not see their loved ones.

Angela Booker is the Administrator of Jackie Withrow Hospital, a nursing home in Beckley.

“It’s important for the residents also to be able to have those people in their lives and are important to them, to be seen every day. Well, not everyday, but to at least be seen,” Booker said.

When older or sick residents go months without their families, Booker said it could affect their health.

“When you go for a couple months without seeing them, of course they could possibly be having some type of isolation issues that could be affecting their well being,” Booker said.

But, the wait is over. Governor Justice announced nursing homes can accept visitors starting June 17, 2020. Booker said there will be plenty of restrictions.

“It would be on a case by case basis, depending on what symptoms the resident may be having. And of course the family member that’s visiting can’t be coming in with any type of symptoms. And they have to do it by appointment,” Booker explained.

Only two visitors are allowed per resident at a time. Those two residents will go through an extensive screening process. Their temperatures will be taken and they will be asked to wash their hands. Then, they can enter. They will also be required to wear a mask.

These restrictions are put in place to ensure COVID-19 does not spread to their facility.

“I wanted all facilities of course not to have it, but I wanted our facility to be the last man standing,” Booker said.