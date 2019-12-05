Local officers recognized for their efforts in keeping roads safe

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Honoring the men and women who protect and serve was the goal of the annual West Virginia Southern Regional Highway Safety award ceremony on Thursday, December 5. Officers from the southern West Virginia region were recognized for their many arrests and traffic stops they have made in the past year.

Sgt. Jamie Wilhite, with the Beckley Police Department, is the regional coordinator of the program.

“Any highway safety enforcement whether it’s click it or ticket, target red, DUI enforcement, distracted driving. All the officers you see here went above and beyond the normal call of duty for this type of enforcement,” Wilhite said.

Lieutenant Frankie Shelton is used to being honored for his actions in the line of duty. Shelton won six awards, including officer of the year, which he has won for at least the past 18 years.

He was not the only one who has put blood sweat and tears into serving the community. Lt. Jason Redden with the Raleigh County Sheriff’s office, worked really hard to win his five awards this year.

“I’m proud of them all. The DRE award was probably the most difficult to accomplish. It’s the most intensive training program that a police officer can undertake,” Redden said.

It was not just law enforcement that was recognized. Beckley Fire Department and 911 dispatcher, Austin Smith, were honored with the Highway safety advocate award. The program wants to acknowledge all the efforts made to protect lives on the roads.

“This is a great opportunity to recognize those who have worked hard, who have sacrificed time away from their family, extra shifts, all the efforts to keep the roadways and people on the roadways safe,” Wilhite said.

The awards presented were the Occupant Protection award, Enforcement Ace award, MADD Top Dawg award, Drug Recognition Expert award, Region 6 top DUI Enforcement Officer award, Highway Safety Advocate Award, Officer of the year, and Outstanding Department Award.

Officers from all of these departments were honored