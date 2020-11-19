Local organization awarded for their COVID-19 efforts

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A local organization was awarded for their COVID-19 efforts.

The Beckley Area Foundation (BAF) received the Critical Impact Award from Philanthropy West Virginia. During the pandemic, the foundation brought financial relief to multiple non-profit organizations. They also bought PPE for these organizations, so they continue their efforts, such as feeding people in need.

Some other initiatives included a Back to School Poster Contest, Household Hazardous Waste Collection, Mac’s Toy Fund, and more.

Dena Cushman is the Executive Director of the foundation.

“We were very honored to receive it. But it was possible because of our donors and our board members, our staff and even our grantees that put the dollars we give them to good projects that serve the community,” said Cushman.

BAF awarded more than $75,000 in COVID-19 relief grants this year.