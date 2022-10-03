BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS)–One program in Mercer County started its first after-school program.

The L.E.A.D. Program, which stands for leadership, education, assistance and development is located in Bluefield and aims to keep teenagers off the streets when school ends. It’s held at the Church of the Nazarene in Bluefield.

Kyle Harris, Executive Director of L.E.A.D., decided to open the afterschool program to both middle schoolers and high school students.

Harris said he and his staff, plan to get students active in the community and teach them life lessons.

“Our main thing is really getting these kids help with their homework. I know that’s just a big need in our community. So we’re going to help them with their homework, let them come in here and run off all their energy and we’re going to feed them as well, just those type of things,” Harris said.

Harris added spaces are open and available. He also said the cost is free. To learn how to apply, visit the program’s website here.