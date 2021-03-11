Local organization donates car seats to Bluefield PD

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — A local outreach agency lends a helping hand to the Bluefield Police Department. Starting Points, a sector of Mercer Child Protect, donated three car seats to the department. Det. Kevin Ross said the car seats will be donated to anyone in need of one.

“It’s definitely safe. Child seats save lives everyday. And that’s a lot of things that we do look for because a lot of us are fathers to children. The first thing we do look for in a car is a car seat. And without a car seat, we know what can happen and surely we don’t want that to happen anymore,” Ross explained.



Detective Ross said many groups around the area are doing all they can to help out people struggling to make ends meet. He said if you are interested in donating, you can visit the Bluefield Police Department.