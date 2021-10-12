Local organization installs blessing boxes in Fayette County

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS)– One local organization in Fayette County is on a mission to help others.

Aleah Denny, Health Educator for New River Health, worked with the 4H Outdoor Adventure Club and 4H Teen Leaders to complete this project. Denny said this is a good way to get the youth involved with the community.

“It’s really been a rewarding experience, it’s also been great to work with the youth of Fayette County and get the youth involved. We have a great group of young people that really want to give back to the community, and they’re our next community leaders,” Denny said.

Seven locations around the county will hold blessing boxes.

Walgreen in Ansted

Town Hall in Gauley Bridge

Smithers Gateway Center

Meadowbridge Library

Oak Hill at the Lewis Center

Two unamed locations in Fayetteville

To donate items to the blessing box, drop off donations at one of the seven locations at any time.