Local organization to test staff for COVID-19

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — With the start of school right around the corner, one local organization will test all of its staff for COVID-19.

Executive Director of Communities in Schools of Greenbrier County, Brittany Masters, said it is a privilege to work in Greenbrier County schools. Because of that, she and members of the organization are doing everything they can to protect themselves, their students, and other teachers in the county.

“It’s a great privilege to be able to work inside of those schools and to be able to work in conjunction with those schools,” Masters said. “We don’t take it lightly. We want to take as much responsibility as we can, as our organization, to ensure the safety of the students, the staff, the teachers.”

Masters said the test results will return before her staff is expected to enter schools and interact with students.