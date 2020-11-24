Local organization wins award for clean-up efforts

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A local organization wins an award for their efforts in cleaning up Raleigh County.

The Piney Creek Watershed Association received the West Virginia State Restoration award presented by the WV Watershed Network.

The association protects trails and other areas around Piney Creek in Raleigh County. They organize litter pick ups, outdoor activities and more to help promote a safe lifestyle for Piney Creek.

Corey Lilly is the Executive Director of Piney Creek Watershed Association.

“It’s such an honor to receive this award because there are so many great efforts across the state of West Virginia to improve our environment and promote our environment and to be recognized amongst those people and to receive this award is such an honor for us,” Lilly said.

Lilly said they would love for others to get involved. For more information, you can visit the Piney Creek Watershed Association Facebook page.