GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (WVNS)– A local organization received a portion of grant money to help others in the community.

Valley Works, located in both Renick and Rainelle, received a check from the Greenbrier County Family Support Center.

The money comes from a grant through Community Connections in Princeton.

Leslie Tolliver, the director of the Family Support Center, says they’re all about connecting resources to help more people.

“It feels great because what we’re hoping to do is to grow the pantries in all these areas to be able to help people more with food, baby items, clothing, and just needs that come up,” said Tolliver.

The money will be used to help people affected by abuse, substance abuse disorder and anyone else in need of assistance.