Local parent reacts to school closures

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — While Governor Jim Justice annouced schools throughout the Mountain State are closed, there are plans in place to feed children while they are out of school.

But for some parents, they are more worried about child care.

Although kids get some time off, parents still have to attend work. Some will have to find child care or even take days off if their kid is not old enough to stay home alone.

For Mark Gilliam, he is more worried about the education aspect of going without school.

“Even though they suspended it, are they gonna punish our children and make them go longer instead of having their summer break, Gilliam said. “I mean, if they do that, that’s kind redundant, I think, because it’s punishing them for something they have no control over.”

Greenbrier County Schools sent students home with nonperishable food and fresh fruit in all 13 schools. They are working on a plan to feed kids through next week.

The USDA approved a waiver to feed children in West Virginia during this time.

As for now, it remains unclear how long schools will be closed.