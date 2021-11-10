Local parent speaks on COVID-19 vaccine for children

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — The COVID-19 vaccine is now available to children ages 5 – 11, and one local parent told 59News why they believe the shot is safe for their child.

Lindsey Ryan is eight-years-old and suffers from glycogen storage disease type 1a. Her body doesn’t regulate her own blood sugar and is at risk for severe low blood sugar. Her father is a doctor, and he, along with his wife, chose to let Lindsey get the COVID-19 Vaccine. Lindsey’s mother Beth said she believes the vaccine is safe for her daughter.

“There’s so much misinformation right now that it’s making people hesitant, and we’re losing lives because of it. So, I would encourage everyone to seek out good information, and I’ll think you’ll see the vaccines are safe, and they will save your life,” Ryan said.

Beth also said they have been homeschooling Lindsey, but now with her vaccine, she may return to public school once she’s fully vaccinated.