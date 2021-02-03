Local pharmacist advises against taking medications before and after getting COVID-19 vaccine

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Before you get your COVID-19 vaccine, you may want to hold off from taking some medications.

Some people may take over the counter pain medications before getting their vaccine to avoid being sore. But local pharmacist, Keith Foster, said you should not take Tylenol or ibuprofen before your vaccine. Although you may experience symptoms after your vaccine, like a headache, Foster also said you should wait to take any medications after your vaccine.

“You really should try to avoid Tylenol or ibuprofen for about 6 hours before getting the vaccine and about 6 hours after the vaccine. There’s some thought out there that ibuprofen especially mutes the vaccine’s ability to start building antibodies,” Foster said.

If you are worried about taking any other medications before the vaccine, you should talk with your doctor to learn more.