Local pharmacist discusses COVID-19 vaccine expiration date

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — On Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021 people were lined up at Eppy’s Drug and IV Store in Beckley, waiting for their COVID-19 vaccine.

Pharmacists at Eppy’s held multiple COVID-19 vaccination clinics like this one. They work hard to get the vaccines in people’s arms, as fast as they can.

Keith Foster is a Pharmacist at Eppy’s.

“We’ve now given probably close to 4,000 doses since this all started, in nursing homes, wherever they need us,” Foster said.

The COVID-19 vaccines have an expiration date. Pharmacists have 30 days from receiving the Moderna vaccine to give out all the doses. For the Phizer vaccine, they have only five days. The timeline is even more strict once they draw the first dose from the vial. They only have six hours to give out all doses in the bottle.

Foster said that is why these clinics they hold are so important.

“We have hundreds of people on a list, as soon as we get vaccines, we are calling. We don’t run out of people to give it to,” Foster said.

Although Eppy’s has no problem finding people to vaccinate, Foster said smaller pharmacies may run into the problem of expiring doses. He said no vaccine should be wasted.

“Some people sometimes below 65 end up with it if it’s a last dose, last two doses and we got 20 minutes to give it, we are not going to let a shot be wasted,” Foster said.