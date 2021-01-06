Local pharmacist discusses COVID-19 vaccine risks and side effects

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — People across West Virginia received the COVID-19 vaccine. As it becomes more available, a local pharmacist discussed the side effects and risks.

Jude Ziolkowski, the Director of Pharmacy Services at Raleigh General Hospital, said the side effects of the vaccine are usually minimal. People who got the shot complained of some arm soreness for a short period of time, and some had redness at the injection sight.

“Right now, the biggest known risk that we have is Anaphylaxis. That’s true with any medication you take. With antibiotics, Anaphylaxis is a huge risk. But that’s been the biggest risk that they found,” Ziolkowski said.

Ziolkowksi said Anaphylaxis was most commonly seen in people who usually have allergic reactions to other vaccines as well.