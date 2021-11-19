Local pharmacy reacts to FDA booster approval

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– The Food and Drug Administration amended an emergency use authorization for the Moderna and Pfizer covid booster shots. The singe-dose booster is now available for all people over the age of 18.

However, the approval still needs to go through the CDC before the authorization goes into effect, nationally.

“Right now the list of people who can get it already is pretty broad so this I think just simplifies it making it 18 and up,” Pharmacist Jason Gevenosky said.

Governor Jim Justice announced Monday, November 15, 2021, anyone over the age of 18 in the state can get a booster shot. You’re encouraged to contact your local health department or pharmacy for information.