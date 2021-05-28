Local Police Chief and Firefighter dies in crash

SANDSTONE, WV (WVNS) — A former Hinton Police Chief and Beckley Firefighter died in a car accident on Thursday, May 28.

Summers County Sheriff Justin Faris said Johnny Mann was killed Thursday evening in a crash on Sandstone Mountain while driving on I-64. Sheriff Faris said Mann served as Police Chief for the City of Hinton during in the early 90’s until he left to pursue a full-time position at the Beckley Fire Department.

A Facebook post made by the Sheriff said Mann started as a Firefighter for the Beckley fire Department in 1995, where he worked his way up to Captain and retired in 2017.



Photos Courtesy of The Summers County Sheriff’s Department

“Johnny was a good public servant, a great father and an amazing grandfather,” Faris said. “The Summers County Sheriff’s Office would like to offer our deepest condolences to the family of Johnny. Another great man gone too soon.”

The City of Beckley Fire Department also released a statement on Facebook saying: “We are very saddened to learn of the passing of retired Captain Johnny Mann. Our most sincere condolences go out to his family. Please keep them in your prayers.”