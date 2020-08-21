Local police department will hold Bolawrap demonstration

GARY, WV (WVNS) — Local police officers are looking for a safer way to restrain people who are uncooperative.

The Gary Police Department will hold a demonstration of a Bolawrap. Essentially, this device restrains citizens who are running away from police. Gary Police Chief S. P. Pat McKinney said this device is safer and less painful than a taser or pepper spray. McKinnery said they would use this device on people who are mentally ill or high on drugs, and are not cooperating with police.

“You don’t want to cause them pain. So we have found a humane restraint device that uses a tether and it’s fired from a handheld device about the size of a taser, and restrains the subject so you can get them and do what you need to do with them, without causing them pain,” McKinney said.

Gary Police are holding a demonstration of the Bolawrap on Friday, Aug. 28., 2020. All police and sheriff’s departments are welcome. It will be held at 143 Wyoming St., in Welch. It will begin at 10 a.m. and end at 11 a.m.