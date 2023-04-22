BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Every West Virginian can do their part to help make sure prescription drugs do not make it to the street.

Agents from Beckley Police Department and Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office worked with the federal Drug Enforcement Agency on Saturday, April 22, 2023, to host their annual Drug Take Back Day – opening up their lobby to give the community a safe place to bring unused prescription drugs for disposal.

The nationwide event is organized by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency. Police agencies across the United States participated on Saturday. Unused prescription drugs are susceptible to being stolen, abused and flushed into local water systems, according to DEA data.

“I had a bunch of the unused prescriptions that I no longer take, and I thought this was a very safe way to get rid of them, and so I dropped them off and got some free things, in the process,” said Connie Pusateri, who dropped off her unused medication and picked up a specialized storage bag for unused drugs, to take home with her.

The Raleigh County Prevention Coalition, a community outreach program that aims to educate the public on drug abuse and to prevent substance abuse, offered Narcan, information and freebies in the lobby of Beckley Police Department.

“It’s a good program,” BPD Cpl. Justin Hudnall, the new oversight coordinator for the Drug Take Back Day, said of Drug Take Back. “ It helps to prevent accidental overdoses. It keeps it out of the water supply, and it keeps the narcotics off the streets. We’ve had a good turnout so far, people bringing in a lot of their unused medication.”

Pusateri agreed.

“It’s the easiest, safest way, and they’re not setting around the house, if you have grandkids or anybody in to get hold of them, so this is what I look forward to, every year, when they have this,” she said.

Hudnall said local police departments host the event twice a year. Those who did not bring unused drugs on Saturday may pick up a specialized storage bag from the Raleigh County Prevention Coalition to safely keep their unused drugs until the next Drug Take Back event, he added.